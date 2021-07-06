Elizabeth Edsall Kromm, Louann Magi, Terry Owens and Patrick Wynn | Leadership Howard County

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, named four new board members. Joining the board are Elizabeth Edsall Kromm of Howard County General Hospital, who graduated from Leadership Premier in 2017; Louann Magi of L’Image Design Studio, who graduated from Leadership Premier in 2014; Terry Owens of Pulsar Advertising, who graduated from Leadership Premier in 2015; and Patrick Wynn of Atlantic Data Forensics, who graduated from Leadership Premier in 2015.

