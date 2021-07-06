Jill Kortvelesy Mennicken | Forrest Solutions

McDaniel College has named Jill Kortvelesy Mennicken to its board of trustees. Mennicken, who earned a bachelor’s degree in English with certification in elementary education from the college in 1981, served as senior director of business development for Forrest Solutions, a Manhattan-based staffing and outsourcing company. Prior to her retirement in 2020, she spent 37 years in sales with clients in positions for various industries, such as fashion, legal, media, and real estate, among others.

