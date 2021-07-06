Michael W. Blow Jr. | Attorney Grievance Commission Office of Bar Counsel

Lydia E. Lawless, Bar Counsel, has named Michael W. Blow Jr. a Deputy Bar Counsel for the Attorney Grievance Commission Office of Bar Counsel. The Office of Bar Counsel is responsible for investigating professional misconduct or incapacity on the part of an attorney, and, where warranted, prosecuting disciplinary actions on behalf of the Attorney Grievance Commission.

Blow joins Lawless and Erin A. Risch, Deputy Bar Counsel, in managing the office of approximately 30 attorneys, investigators, and support personnel.

Blow joined the Office of Bar Counsel in 2017 as an Assistant Bar Counsel and was promoted to Senior Assistant Bar Counsel in 2018. Prior to joining the Office of Bar Counsel, Blow served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for nine years. Blow is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the National Organization of Bar Counsel, and the Prince George’s County Bar Association. He lectures throughout the state on legal ethics.

Blow holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from The City College of New York and received his Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law in 2007.

