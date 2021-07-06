Nakeia C. Jones | Philanthropy Tank Baltimore

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore , an organization that empowers and equips the next generation of students to implement sustainable and service-driven solutions to problems facing their communities, named Nakeia C. Jones as the organization’s new executive director.

As executive director, Jones will lead the strategic, fundraising, and programmatic efforts in Baltimore, working to expand and strengthen Philanthropy Tank’s impact in the community. She will work with stakeholders including students, nonprofit organizations, faith-based leaders, schools and more to advance Philanthropy Tank’s mission.

Jones joins Philanthropy Tank from Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) where she served as regional director for the Baltimore and Washington metro regions and in other programmatic-focused roles since 2016.

While with NFTE, she doubled the size of the organization’s impact in Baltimore and increased the industry and cultural diversity of volunteers. Prior to NFTE, Jones spent five years in public education serving as an educator for Baltimore City Public Schools where she became a certified entrepreneurship instructor and sent six students to the National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Jones is a Baltimore resident and received a master’s degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University and a bachelor’s degree from Morgan State University and Baltimore International College, now Stratford University. She also holds a Maryland Professional Teaching Certification in Business Education.

