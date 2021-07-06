Quantcast

Sake Japanese Steakhouse to open Foundry Row location

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2021

Owings Mills-based regional developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Tuesday that Sake Japanese Steakhouse will open a 5,556-square-foot location at Foundry Row later this year. Sake Japanese Steakhouse specializes in traditional Japanese cuisine. The restaurant offers a diverse menu consisting of traditional Japanese Hibachi, sushi, soups and salads in a Japanese steak house setting. The restaurant will also offer ...

