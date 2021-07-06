Zak Miller | Pessin Katz Law

Zachary “Zak” Miller joined Pessin Katz Law P.A. as an associate in its medical malpractice group.

Upon graduation from law school, Miller was a judicial law clerk for Judge Melissa Phinn of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Prior to joining PK Law, Miller practiced for several years in the Baltimore area focusing on products liability, medical malpractice, insurance defense, commercial litigation, premises liability, construction defects and personal injury.

He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law where he also earned a mediation certificate for successful completion of 40 hours of mediation. While in law school, he served as a Judicial Intern for Judge Clayton Greene Jr. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Elizabethtown College where he played on the varsity men’s lacrosse team.

