Quantcast

Attempted killer appeals plea deal, cites ‘misadvice’ on Maryland governor’s role

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 7, 2021

A man who pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder in the beating and fiery mutilation of an Eastern Shore housemate has urged a federal appeals court to rescind his plea and 40-year prison sentence.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo