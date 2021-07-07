Harriet C. Helfand | Md. Office of Administrative Hearings

Administrative Law Judge Harriet C. Helfand was appointed director of quality assurance of the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings.

Helfand previously served as an ALJ and as the deputy director of quality assurance at the OAH. The quality assurance division plans and conducts professional training throughout the year for the ALJS, ensures the quality of decisions produced and issued by ALJs, and offers legal research assistance to the entire OAH staff. As director of QA, Helfand supervises QA staff and assists in the management of the OAH. She also conducts hearings and issues decisions in administrative proceedings before the OAH.

