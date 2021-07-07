Latonya B. Dargan | Md. Office of Administrative Hearings

Administrative Law Judge Latonya B. Dargan has joined the quality assurance division as the deputy director of quality assurance with the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings.

Dargan has served as an ALJ since 2004. As the deputy director of quality assurance, she assists the director with developing programming for and overseeing the continuing professional education of the OAH’s ALJs; overseeing the substantive and editorial review processes for the decisions issued by the ALJs; and supervising the activities of the staff attorneys, paralegals, administrative assistant, and interns of the quality assurance division in the performance of their duties in service to the mission of the OAH.

Additionally, she will continue to preside over cases and render decisions to aid in the provision of flexible due process to the citizens of Maryland. Dargan is currently an instrumental member of the workgroup for the development of hearing regulations and procedures to implement the Walter Lomax Act.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.