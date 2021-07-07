Quantcast
In this courtroom sketch, the defense's leading medical expert, Dr. Catherine Yeager, shares her evaluation of Jarrod Ramos during the second week of the trial, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Ramos has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible for the mass shooting at a Maryland newspaper. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Prosecutor: Capital Gazette gunman spoke of making trial ‘a farce’

By: Associated Press Brian Witte July 7, 2021

The man who killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper office told a state psychiatrist that he intended to make “a farce” out of the second phase of his trial.

