Teen dies after police visit; stepfather, a Baltimore officer, allegedly attacked other officer

By: Associated Press July 7, 2021

A 15-year-old is dead after officers responding to a child custody dispute in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday found the teen unresponsive and the teen’s stepfather, a police officer, was taken into custody after he tried to disarm an officer, police said.

