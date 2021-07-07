Quantcast

Trump suing Facebook, Twitter and Google over alleged censorship

By: Associated Press Jill Colvin and Matt O'Brien July 7, 2021

Former President Donald Trump has filed suit against three of the country's biggest tech companies, claiming he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo