Catalyte wins 2021 Microsoft Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year Award

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2021

Baltimore-based Catalyte won the Inclusion Changemaker 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award, company officials said Thursday. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. As an Inclusion Changemaker, Catalyte believes that aptitude is equally distributed, but opportunity is ...

