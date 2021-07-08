Quantcast

DLS building in Annapolis scheduled for razing, replacement

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 8, 2021

An aging, failing building that is home to support staff for the Maryland General Assembly is set to be demolished to make way for a new facility. The Department of Legislative Services building, which is one of three buildings that adjoin Lawyers Mall, is set to be replaced. The project, which could cost up to $120 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo