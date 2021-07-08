Quantcast

IBM to acquire Md.’s BoxBoat Technologies

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2021

IBM Thursday announced plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, a Bethesda-based DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider. BoxBoat will extend IBM's container strategy and implementation services portfolio to further advance IBM's hybrid cloud strategy and accelerate Red Hat OpenShift adoption globally. Terms of the deal were not dislosed. Founded in 2016, BoxBoat helps clients establish containers and Kubernetes ...

