Mike White | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc. has selected Mike White as leasing representative.

He formerly worked for Brookfield Properties as a leasing representative specializing in the retail sector.

White will now enter an in-house training program to learn the intricacies of property management and tenant improvements from a landlord perspective. Upon conclusion, he will assume marketing and leasing responsibilities for the southern Maryland market and work to identify prospective clients for leasing opportunities.

He will also be responsible for forming new and strengthening existing relationships with commercial real estate brokerage professionals and assisting with new lease and lease renewal negotiations.

White brings more than seven years of commercial real estate and sales experience to this position. Prior to working with Brookfield Properties, he was a Leasing Analyst for Simon Property Group.

