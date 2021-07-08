Taylor Leonard | Hill Management Services

Hill Management Services Inc., a full-service real estate development, investment and management company headquartered in Timonium, welcomes the return of Taylor Leonard as property manager.

Leonard, who brings more than 10 years of real estate and property management experience to the company, was formerly general manager for JLL.

Leonard will oversee the day-to-day property management function for a portion of Hill Management’s four million square foot portfolio of commercial office, industrial and retail properties located throughout the Maryland region. This includes completing pro-active assignments to assure the peak operating efficiency of the buildings, addressing specific tenant requirements and working with third-party vendors. Leonard will also interact with the Hill Management leasing team to create budgets and develop asset programs that create long-term value for the portfolio.

