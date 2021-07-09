Quantcast

Loan relief approved for more for-profit college students

By: Associated Press Collin Binkley July 9, 2021

The U.S. Education Department on Friday announced it will forgive student loans for more than 1,800 borrowers who attended a trio of for-profit colleges that made false recruiting claims.

