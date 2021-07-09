Quantcast

Pinpoint, Carroll County Health Dept. to offer digital vaccine card program

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2021

Baltimore-based company Pinpoint, which provides software solutions to keep communities safe, announces a partnership with the Carroll County Health Department to provide residents vaccinated for COVID-19 a free and secure digital version of their vaccination card. The VaccineCheck Program evolved out of the collaborative partnership and vision for technology solutions aimed at community safety and wellness ...

