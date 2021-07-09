Quantcast

Thomas Park Investments enters Boston market with Haverhill acquisition

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2021

Annapolis-based firm health care real estate firm Thomas Park Investments (TPI) Friday acquired its first property in the Boston area, a 55,000-square-foot space in Haverhill, Massachusetts. The property is located on the campus of Holy Family Hospital, part of the Steward Health Care system. TPI bought the property from Healthpeak Properties, a publicly traded real estate investment ...

