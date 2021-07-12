Quantcast

Crosby wins 2 PRSA bronze Anvil Awards

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021

ANNAPOLIS – Crosby Marketing Communications has won two awards in the Bronze Anvil competition of the Public Relations Society of America. One of the most prestigious awards programs in the communications industry, the Anvils honor skill and creativity in contributing to marketing results. Crosby won a Bronze Anvil for the My Military OneSource mobile app developed ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo