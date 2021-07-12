Quantcast
Civil rights attorneys Debra Katz, left, and Lisa Banks, pose on May 21, 2021, for a portrait at their law firm in Washington. For many people, the pandemic year has brought a pause of some kind, or at least a slowdown, to their professional endeavors. For Katz and Banks, the opposite has been true. “This is probably the biggest year we’ve ever had,” says Banks. Their work has been increasing for nearly four years. When the Harvey Weinstein revelations erupted in October 2017, launching the reckoning that became known as the #MeToo movement, it caused “a sea change," Katz says. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
For top #MeToo legal duo, a pandemic year brings no pause

By: Associated Press Jocelyn Noveck July 12, 2021

The COVID pandemic did not slow down the work of civil rights attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, who specialize in sexual harassment cases in the #MeToo era.

