Lee & Associates Maryland completes 2 flex condominium sales for $1.9M

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021

Lee & Associates | Maryland recently concluded investment sales transactions for two condominium units contained within 8229 Cloverleaf Drive in Millersville, a single-story building containing nine separate units within 41,036 square feet of space. The combined sales activity was nearly $1.9 million and involved private investors utilizing funds in a 1031 exchange. The property is located ...

