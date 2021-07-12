Quantcast

MaxCyte files with SEC for Nasdaq dual listing

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021

MaxCyte Inc., the Gaithersburg-based provider of platform technologies for cell engineering, Monday announced the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed dual listing of its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "MXCT." As part of the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo