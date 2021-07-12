Quantcast

New MSBA president to focus on equity, affordability of legal services

By: Julia Arbutus July 12, 2021

Since her first job as a lawyer in 1974, Baltimore city attorney M. Natalie McSherry has been involved in the Maryland State Bar Association. Now, as MSBA president, McSherry will help usher in the association’s 125th year while guiding the Maryland law community to meet the demand that the state’s reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic will ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo