Quantcast

Regardless of lawsuits’ outcome, Md. to stay in jobless program into mid-August

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 12, 2021

Maryland's participation in a supplemental federal unemployment program would likely continue into August even if the state prevails in an effort to lift a judge's order halting an attempt by the Hogan administration to opt out of the program. Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill is expected to rule as early as Tuesday morning on ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo