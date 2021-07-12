Quantcast

The Hotel at Arundel Preserve launches free concert series

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021

The Hotel at Arundel Preserve in Hanover will launch a free outdoor concert series July 29, offering a variety of musical acts  to bring entertainment to community residents all summer long. The concert series will offer a variety of classic sounds perfect for a casual family outing or a comfortable outdoor happy hour. In addition to great music, ...

