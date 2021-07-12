Quantcast

Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case

By: Associated Press Ed White July 12, 2021

A federal judge is considering whether to order sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump's lawyers over a challenge to election results.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo