Ashley F. Cheatham | Johns Hopkins University

Ashley F. Cheatham has joined The Johns Hopkins University (JHU) as the strategic communications adviser for human resources.

In this newly created role, Cheatham will be responsible for the strategic oversight, development, and execution of all communication efforts in support of various University-wide HR issues, policies, and programming.

Prior to JHU, Ashley held various communications roles, most recently as Director of Marketing & Communications at Maryland Legal Aid. Ashley’s other roles include Public Relations Manager at Stanley Black & Decker in Towson, and Senior Communications Specialist for Independence (formerly Independence Blue Cross) in Philadelphia. Ashley earned a Master of Science communication from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Spanish from Appalachian State University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.