Bipartisan infrastructure deal stalls as bigger plan gains

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking July 13, 2021

A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal senators struck with President Joe Biden is at risk of stalling out as Republicans mount stiff resistance over ways to pay for it and momentum shifts to a more robust Democratic proposal.

