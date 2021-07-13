Ellen Pierce | UBS Wealth Management USA

UBS Wealth Management USA announced that Managing Director Ellen Pierce will take on an expanded role as D.C. and mid-Atlantic market head, based in Hunt Valley.

In her new role, Pierce will work with UBS financial advisers, branch managers and support staff to provide a high-level of service to clients across branch offices in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington.

Pierce, a graduate of the University of Delaware, has been with UBS for most of her 25-year career in the financial services industry. She started with the firm as a managing director and mid-Atlantic regional director, before being promoted to mid-Atlantic market head in 2016. During that time, she worked with nine UBS offices across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia to help grow the business and ensure that UBS financial advisers were providing sound advice and solutions to clients locally, regionally and globally.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.