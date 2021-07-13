Mary Stemler | The Arc Baltimore

The Arc Baltimore has presented its Stephen H. Morgan Award for Career Excellence to Mary Stemler.

Presented during The Arc’s recent Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony, the Stephen H. Morgan Award for Career Excellence is presented to an employee of The Arc Baltimore who has spent at least 25 years of their career with the organization and has consistently shown excellence over that time. The awardee has a consistent record of professional growth and advancement, as well as consistent dedication to excellence and to The Arc’s mission.

