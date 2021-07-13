Multiple winners | MVLS

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), congratulates several volunteer attorneys and community partners who were recognized during the 2021 Maryland State Bar Association’s (MSBA) virtual Legal Summit and Annual Meeting from June 9-12.

Winners were:

Distinguished Pro Bono Volunteer Award – Kathleen “Kat” Hyland

Member of the Judiciary Award – Honorable Pamila Brown

Government or Corporate Legal Department Award – Baltimore City Law Department

The Herbert S. Garten Award – Nneka N’namdi, founder and director of Fight Blight Baltimore

Non-Legal or Organizational Involvement Award – Helping Up Mission

Law Firm Pro Bono Service Award – Frost & Associates

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.