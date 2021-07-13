ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL

The Baltimore office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith seeks an experienced litigation paralegal to assist in handling a diverse civil litigation defense docket. Prior civil experience preferred. Paralegal Certificate from ABA-approved program preferred. Must be motivated and organized, and possess strong computer skills and attention to detail. Competitive salary and benefits. Business casual and friendly work environment.

Please submit cover letter with salary requirements and resume, to: Randy.Cannoy@lewisbrisbois.com



