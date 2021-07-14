Quantcast

20 states support South Carolina in federal abortion lawsuit

By: Associated Press Meg Kinnard July 14, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twenty states are supporting South Carolina's defense of a new abortion law, arguing in an amicus brief that a federal judge was wrong to pause the entire measure instead of just the provision facing a court challenge. In a filing Tuesday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of the ...

