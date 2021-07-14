2021 VIP List winners announced

The Daily Record has announced the winners of the 2021 VIP List honorees.

The Daily Record created the VIP List in 2010 to recognize professionals 40 years of age and younger who have been successful in Maryland. Winners are chosen by a panel of judges, including the previous year’s winners and representatives of The Daily Record, and were selected based on professional accomplishments, community service and the impact of their achievements.

“The 2021 VIP List honorees are inspirations to many. Their ideas, energy and creative spirit strengthen companies across Maryland and beyond,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “In addition, they are full of optimism and passion for helping others in their communities. The Daily Record is pleased to recognize these talented young leaders and looks forward to what the future holds for them.”

The VIP List honorees will be recognized at an online celebration on Sept. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. Each of the winners will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program with their congratulations and cheers using social media platforms from their homes or offices. For tickets, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/vip-list/. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Sept. 23 issue of The Daily Record.

A VIP happy hour for honorees and sponsors will be held on Sept. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive in Baltimore.

The Celebration Sponsor is Epsilon Registration.

For more information about sponsorships and tickets to the VIP List event, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/vip-list/ or email Erin McLaughlin at emclaughlin@TheDailyRecord.com.