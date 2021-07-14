Quantcast

CoapTech gets approval for PUMA-G System

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021

CoapTech Inc, a Baltimore-based medical device company focused on delivering solutions for minimally-invasive surgery, announced Wednesday it has received CE Mark certification, as well as an approved CPT Procedure Code for its PUMA-G System, the world's first and only ultrasound gastrostomy system that allows physicians to place gastrostomy tubes at the point of care, using solely ultrasound imaging. The ...

