Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers merges with Concerted Care Group

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021

Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers announced Wednesday that it has completed a merger with Concerted Care Group ("CCG").  Through the combination with CCG, Kolmac, which has historically focused on serving the working insured population, expands its services to treat all individuals, regardless of insurance type, with a continued commitment to superior quality and outcomes.  Terms of ...

