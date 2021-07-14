Quantcast

Law Digest — Md. Court of Special Appeals — July 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Criminal Procedure; Breath test procedures: Where defendant charged with driving under the influence challenged the admissibility of the breath test results on the grounds that the troopers who administered the test failed to comply with the pertinent state regulation, circuit court properly admitted the test results because, under the plain language ...

