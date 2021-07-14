Quantcast

Sirnaomics doses first patient in Phase 2 cancer study

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021

Sirnaomics Inc., a Gaithersburg-based biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, Wednesday announced dose administration for the first patient in a Phase 2 study of the company's drug candidate, STP705, for Keloid scar prevention. STP705 is a siRNA (small interfering RNA) therapeutic that takes advantage of a ...

