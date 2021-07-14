Quantcast

St. Mary’s County offering free digital COVID-19 vaccine cards in Spanish

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021

The St. Mary's County Health Department and PinPoint US LLC have partnered to offer free digital COVID-19 vaccine cards in Spanish.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo