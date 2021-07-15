Amanda Collins | The Arc Baltimore

The Arc Baltimore has presented a Special Appreciation Award to Edgewood resident Amanda Collins.

Awarded during The Arc’s recent Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony, the Special Appreciation Award is presented to an individual who renders truly outstanding assistance to The Arc Baltimore and the people with developmental disabilities the organization supports.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.