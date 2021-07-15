Quantcast

Amanda Collins | The Arc Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2021

collins-amanda-the-arc-baltimoreThe Arc Baltimore has presented a Special Appreciation Award to Edgewood resident Amanda Collins.

Awarded during The Arc’s recent Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony, the Special Appreciation Award is presented to an individual who renders truly outstanding assistance to The Arc Baltimore and the people with developmental disabilities the organization supports.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo