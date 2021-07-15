Brook Simmons | DuClaw Brewing Co.

Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company announced Brook Simmons has been promoted to vice president of sales.

Previously, Simmons was sales manager for the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest territories. With 20 years of industry experience, Simmons will support the mid-sized brewery’s continued growth.

Simmons has a background in art and teaching, graduating from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and his Master of Fine Arts from Pennsylvania State University where he taught after graduating before returning to the beer industry.

Outside of work, he puts his art background to good use by working with local businesses who are interested in featuring art on their buildings. He welcomes neighborhood youth, particularly in disenfranchised neighborhoods, to lend a hand in the beautification process. Most notably, he helped organized a three-day event featuring 150 visual artists to benefit the Loading Dock, a nonprofit organization in Baltimore.

