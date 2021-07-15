Quantcast

Donations for racial equity have surged. But by how much?

By: Associated Press Haleluya Hadero July 15, 2021

More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd and the avalanche of donations toward racial equity initiatives that followed, the actual gift amounts and their destinations remain largely unknown.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo