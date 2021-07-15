Quantcast

Fearless awarded 5-year GSA blanket purchase agreement

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2021

The Technology Transformation Services (TTS) housed within the General Services Administration (GSA), has awarded Fearless a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for TOTAL (TTS’s Organization’s Transformation Agile Lifecycle) which could be worth $120 million over the next five years and result in creating dozens of new jobs at the Baltimore-based company. Fearless has more than 140 employees, ...

