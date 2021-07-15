Quantcast

How marketers can remain up to date

By: Glenda LeGendre July 15, 2021

The skill sets of effective marketing leaders include a growing list of interesting and challenging roles. Strategic aspects of advertising, analytics, research, sales, digital communications, public relations, content creation and team management are just a handful of the relevant areas. Additionally, marketing and public relations professionals know they need to stay up to date on trends ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo