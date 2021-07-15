Quantcast

Maple Lawn Surgery Center, North American Partners in Anesthesia announce collaboration

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2021

Maple Lawn Surgery Center, a Fulton-based affiliate of United Surgical Partners International (USPI), and North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) Thursday announced an agreement to deliver specialty anesthesia services to the surgery center. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 clinicians. The group provides anesthesia services at hundreds ...

