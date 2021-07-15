Quantcast

MA’RYAN BURLEY-CARTER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 15, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Fruit of poisonous tree Ma’Ryan Burley-Carter, appellant, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City after entering a conditional plea of guilty to one count of possession of heroin pursuant to Maryland Rule 4-242(d), preserving his right to appeal the denial of his pre-trial motion to suppress ...

