MedStar Health adds real-world data provider to improve care

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2021

MedStar Health Thursday announced a partnership with Boston-based COTA Inc., for its use of real-world data to accelerate scientific discovery and improve care for cancer patients. MedStar Health is the largest health care provider in the Maryland and Washington region. Its cancer team, including MedStar Health Cancer Network and the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute, provides care to patients across 10 ...

