ADVERTISEMENT

IN-HOUSE ATTORNEY

The Legal Department at the Local Government Insurance Trust (LGIT) seeks an in-house attorney whose practice will focus on the defense of employment, police, and other public official matters. LGIT’s in-house attorneys represent its member counties and municipalities (and their employees) across the state and in federal court. Applicant must have at least five (5) years of litigation experience. First-chair jury trial experience is preferable. The successful candidate must be admitted to the Maryland bar and the U.S. District Court in Maryland. Competitive salary depending on experience and qualifications. Bonuses and raises are available. EOE.

Please send your resume by August 2, 2021 to jobs@lgit.org



